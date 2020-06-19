200619-N-SF230-1534 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (June 19, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) standby during a sea-and-anchor detail as the ship arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, June 19, 2020. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 14:51 Photo ID: 6249376 VIRIN: 200619-N-SF230-1534 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 680.49 KB Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.