    USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    200619-N-DX072-1193 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (June 19, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) is moored pierside at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, June 19, 2020. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 14:51
    Photo ID: 6249378
    VIRIN: 200619-N-DX072-1193
    Resolution: 7527x5018
    Size: 17.24 MB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

