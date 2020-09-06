Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Unit Trains Future Techs [Image 3 of 3]

    EOD Unit Trains Future Techs

    KUWAIT

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 741st Ordnance Battalion conduct explosives training in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, June 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Unit Trains Future Techs [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

