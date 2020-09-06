U.S. Army Soldiers with the 741st Ordnance Battalion conduct explosives training in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, June 9, 2020. Soldiers were digging holes in preparation of a live fire training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 10:51
|Photo ID:
|6249173
|VIRIN:
|200609-Z-DP681-1065
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD Unit Trains Future Techs [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
