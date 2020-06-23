EOD Unit Trains Future Techs

The continued success and existence of any profession depends on preparing those that will eventually replace us.



For Spc. Chloe Schneiderman of the 741st Ordnance Battalion (EOD), deployed to the CENTCOM area of responsibility in support of Operation Spartan Shield, this means organizing a training exercise.



“Today, we designed a range in order to give the team members a hands-on opportunity to do some training. Typically we do training with inert explosives because of explosive hazards, so it gives us an opportunity to show how we can utilize explosives as a tool to better do our job,” said Schneiderman.



According to Schneiderman, all Soldiers in the unit are given the opportunity to design their own range training event.



“They tasked us with developing a demo plan, so really just how we wanted the range to go, and then with our platoon leader, we were able to get all the details. He helped us with all the stuff that is above our rank. We just came up with the ideas of how the range was going to go,” said Schneiderman.



She doesn’t do the job alone. To assist Schneiderman in her planning is her platoon leader, 1st Lt. Liam Hinkes. Hinkes’ job is to assist in finding the resources required for the training.



“Me and the NCOs in the platoon develop a training plan. They have the expertise, and I do the resource management, securing things like land, ammunition, all the things we need to actually conduct the range,” said Hinkes.



Hinkes stressed the importance of the training when it comes to the lower enlisted Soldiers, as it’s not something they get to see very often.



“It’s important that our junior Soldiers, and junior techs, use the equipment and tools they have available to them, and that’s not something we can do on a daily basis… It’s important for them to see what those tools and techniques will do to certain packages and devices,” said Hiknes.



While the Soldiers enjoy getting out to the range, safety is the priority.



“You can’t mess around with this stuff, or that’s it. We’re very big on safety and following all the rules we’ve established,” said Hinkes.



Schneiderman sees her job as a chance to save lives.



“[Saving lives] is one of the main reasons why I chose this [military occupational specialty]. It’s a very specific and unique MOS to where not only are we keeping our own Army safe, we’re keeping other civilians, other innocent people around the world safe, just from remnants and other explosive hazards. It’s cool to have the knowledge to be able to save lives,” said Schneiderman.



At the end of the day, Schneiderman loves what she does and is very enthusiastic about her career.



“I love this job. Best job in the Army,” added Schneiderman.

