    National Guard aids Food Bank of Delaware amid COVID-19 [Image 20 of 34]

    National Guard aids Food Bank of Delaware amid COVID-19

    GREENWOOD, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie  

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Turner, a soldier with the Delaware Army National Guard's 160th Engineer Company, handles a case of canned goods during a drive-thru mobile pantry on the grounds of Woodbridge High School in Greenwood, Delaware, June 22, 2020. About 25 soldiers and airmen of the National Guard joined volunteers with the Food Bank of Delaware there, distributing much-needed food items to help address the increased demand for food assistance amid COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 10:16
    Photo ID: 6249117
    VIRIN: 200622-Z-DL064-020
    Resolution: 2847x4288
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: GREENWOOD, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard aids Food Bank of Delaware amid COVID-19 [Image 34 of 34], by CPT Brendan Mackie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

