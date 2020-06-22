U.S. Army Spc. Rosario Franzone, a soldier with the Delaware Army National Guard’s 262nd Component Repair Company, wears a medical face mask during a drive-thru mobile pantry on the grounds of Woodbridge High School in Greenwood, Delaware, June 22, 2020. About 25 soldiers and airmen of the National Guard joined volunteers with the Food Bank of Delaware there, distributing much-needed food items to help address the increased demand for food assistance amid COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 10:16 Photo ID: 6249119 VIRIN: 200622-Z-DL064-022 Resolution: 2401x3616 Size: 5.21 MB Location: GREENWOOD, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard aids Food Bank of Delaware amid COVID-19 [Image 34 of 34], by CPT Brendan Mackie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.