    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Repenishments-at-Sea with USS Barry (DDG 52) and USS Antietam (CG 54) [Image 3 of 6]

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Repenishments-at-Sea with USS Barry (DDG 52) and USS Antietam (CG 54)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2020) – Ordinary Seaman XXXXXXX Platt, a civilian mariner assigned to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) raises mast head signals before a replenishment-at-sea with Tippecanoe and the Arleigh Burke-Class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 04:42
    Photo ID: 6248889
    VIRIN: 200606-N-UA460-0005
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 916.93 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    RAS
    MSC
    USS Barry
    Tippecanoe

