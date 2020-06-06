PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2020) – Civilian mariners assigned to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) observe from the bridge wing as Tippecanoe transfers fuel to the Arleigh Burke-Class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 04:46 Photo ID: 6248887 VIRIN: 200606-N-UA460-0003 Resolution: 2992x2000 Size: 973.36 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Repenishments-at-Sea with USS Barry (DDG 52) and USS Antietam (CG 54) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.