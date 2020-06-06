PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2020) – Civilian mariners assigned to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) observe from the bridge wing as Tippecanoe transfers fuel to the Arleigh Burke-Class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 04:46
|Photo ID:
|6248887
|VIRIN:
|200606-N-UA460-0003
|Resolution:
|2992x2000
|Size:
|973.36 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Repenishments-at-Sea with USS Barry (DDG 52) and USS Antietam (CG 54) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
