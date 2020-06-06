USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Repenishments-at-Sea with USS Barry (DDG 52) and USS Antietam (CG 54)

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2020) – Able Seaman XXXXXX Abraham, a civilian mariner assigned to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), searches for surface contacts during a replenishment-at-sea with Tippecanoe and the Arleigh Burke-Class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)

