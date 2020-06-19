Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 56 Mark VI Boat Patrol [Image 4 of 5]

    CTF 56 Mark VI Boat Patrol

    BAHRAIN

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maddelin Hamm 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200619-N-AT101-0075 ARABIAN GULF (June 19, 2020) – Quartermaster 2nd Class Victoria Rosario, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 stands watch aboard a Mark VI patrol boat in the Arabian Gulf, June 19, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 04:30
    Photo ID: 6248874
    VIRIN: 200619-N-AT101-0071
    Resolution: 4787x2996
    Size: 392.3 KB
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56 Mark VI Boat Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arabian Gulf
    Sailors
    patrol
    Navy boats
    Mark VI

