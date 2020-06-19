200619-N-AT101-0047 ARABIAN GULF (June 19, 2020) – Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Darnley, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 stands watch aboard a Mark VI patrol boat in the Arabian Gulf, June 19, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 04:30 Photo ID: 6248872 VIRIN: 200619-N-AT101-0045 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 757.51 KB Location: BH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 56 Mark VI Boat Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.