200619-N-AT101-0028 ARABIAN GULF (June 19, 2020) – Mark VI boats assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 conduct a patrol in the Arabian Gulf, June 19, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 04:30 Photo ID: 6248873 VIRIN: 200619-N-AT101-0032 Resolution: 5151x3434 Size: 814.63 KB Location: BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 56 Mark VI Boat Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.