Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection flight sweep a building that contains a simulated fire during an exercise on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 22, 2020. The wing Inspector General led training is vital for maintaining the readiness of fire protection Airmen to prepare the unit for any call they may receive, at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 03:46 Photo ID: 6248806 VIRIN: 200621-F-YM181-0004 Resolution: 5350x3577 Size: 11.54 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIRBASE, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire teams get smoked, Inspected for Excellence [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.