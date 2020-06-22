Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fire teams get smoked, Inspected for Excellence [Image 2 of 7]

    Fire teams get smoked, Inspected for Excellence

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection flight enters a simulated building fire during an exercise on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 22, 2020. The wing Inspector General led training is vital for maintaining the readiness of fire protection Airmen to prepare the unit for any call they may receive, at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 03:46
    Photo ID: 6248804
    VIRIN: 200621-F-YM181-0001
    Resolution: 4308x2953
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire teams get smoked, Inspected for Excellence [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire teams get smoked, Inspected for Excellence
    Fire teams get smoked, Inspected for Excellence
    Fire teams get smoked, Inspected for Excellence
    Fire teams get smoked, Inspected for Excellence
    Fire teams get smoked, Inspected for Excellence
    Fire teams get smoked, Inspected for Excellence
    Fire teams get smoked, Inspected for Excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Fire
    deployed
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Air Base
    Inspector General
    386 AEW
    ECES
    Kuwait
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Training
    Deployment
    386 Air Expeditionary Wing
    Prepare
    ASAB
    Fire Protection Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT