Fire teams get smoked, Inspected for Excellence

An Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection flight enters a simulated building fire during an exercise on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 22, 2020. The wing Inspector General led training is vital for maintaining the readiness of fire protection Airmen to prepare the unit for any call they may receive, at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

