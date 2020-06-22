An Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection flight carries a simulated casualty to safety during an exercise on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 22, 2020. The wing Inspector General led training is vital for maintaining the readiness of fire protection Airmen to prepare the unit for any call they may receive, at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)
This work, Fire teams get smoked, Inspected for Excellence, by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
