Bosnia Bob takes a break with Chaplain Lt. Col. Douglas Ball II by their Humvee during their deployment to Iraq in February 2006. Bob is the traveling companion of 1st Armored Division Chaplain Lt. Col. Douglas Ball II. Photos with Bob over their 17 years and six deployments together helped make the separation more lighthearted for Ball’s children.
Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment
