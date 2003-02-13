Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment

Bosnia Bob helps Chaplain Lt. Col. Douglas Ball II with some of his work during their Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation in Hohelfels Germany in Jan. 2003. Bob is the traveling companion of 1st Armored Division Chaplain Lt. Col. Douglas Ball II. Photos with Bob over their 17 years and six deployments together helped make the separation more lighthearted for Ball’s children.
