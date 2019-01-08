Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment

Bosnia Bob hangs on awaiting the bus to the Fort Bliss airfield on Aug. 1 2019 beginning his sixth deployment with Chaplain Lt. Col. Douglas Ball II. Bob is the traveling companion of 1st Armored Division Chaplain Lt. Col. Douglas Ball II. Photos with Bob over their 17 years and six deployments together helped make the separation more lighthearted for his children. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col Lindsey Elder).

