PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Nathan Christian, Reidsville, N.C., uncovers an M2A1 machine gun before a live-fire exercise on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 21:31
Photo ID:
|6248573
VIRIN:
|200617-N-VF045-1095
Resolution:
|3031x4243
Size:
|435.44 KB
Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
Hometown:
|REIDSVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Antietam Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
