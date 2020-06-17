200617-N-VF045-1044
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) Chief Fire Controlman Ryan Davis, from Portland, Ore., stands by as topside safety observer during a close-in weapon system (CIWS) live-fire exercise on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 21:30
|Photo ID:
|6248571
|VIRIN:
|200617-N-VF045-1044
|Resolution:
|4246x3033
|Size:
|418.23 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Antietam Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT