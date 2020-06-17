Antietam Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

200617-N-VF045-1044

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) Chief Fire Controlman Ryan Davis, from Portland, Ore., stands by as topside safety observer during a close-in weapon system (CIWS) live-fire exercise on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

