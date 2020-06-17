Antietam Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

200617-N-VF045-1084
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) fires its forward MK45 5-inch gun during a live-fire exercise. Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
