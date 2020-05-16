180FW Maintenance Group Changes Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Holesko, commander of the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group, speaks during a change of command ceremony at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, May 16, 2020. During the ceremony, Holesko assumed command of the 180FW Maintenance Group, replacing Col. Randall Ortiz, who assumed the position of vice commander of the Wing.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kregg York)

