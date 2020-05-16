Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Maintenance Group Changes Command [Image 11 of 12]

    180FW Maintenance Group Changes Command

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Holesko, commander of the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group, speaks during a change of command ceremony at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, May 16, 2020. During the ceremony, Holesko assumed command of the 180FW Maintenance Group, replacing Col. Randall Ortiz, who assumed the position of vice commander of the Wing.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kregg York)

