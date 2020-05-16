U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Holesko, commander of the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group, salutes Col. Michael DiDio, 180FW Commander, after assuming command of the Maintenance Group during a change of command ceremony at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, May 16, 2020. Holesko assumed command of the Maintenance Group, replacing Col. Randall Ortiz, who assumed the position of vice commander of the Wing.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kregg York)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 14:59 Photo ID: 6248191 VIRIN: 200516-Z-HS920-0284 Resolution: 6890x4593 Size: 1.79 MB Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 180FW Maintenance Group Changes Command [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.