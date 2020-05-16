U.S. Air Force Col. Michael DiDio, commander of the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, presents Col. Chad Holesko the 180FW Maintenance Group flag, during a change of command ceremony at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, May 16, 2020. This action signified Holesko’s assumption of command over the Maintenance Group. Holesko assumed command of the Maintenance Group, replacing Col. Randall Ortiz, who assumed the position of vice commander of the Wing.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kregg York)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 15:00 Photo ID: 6248190 VIRIN: 200516-Z-HS920-0279 Resolution: 7027x4685 Size: 1.8 MB Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 180FW Maintenance Group Changes Command [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.