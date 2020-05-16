Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Maintenance Group Changes Command [Image 9 of 12]

    180FW Maintenance Group Changes Command

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael DiDio, commander of the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, presents Col. Chad Holesko the 180FW Maintenance Group flag, during a change of command ceremony at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, May 16, 2020. This action signified Holesko’s assumption of command over the Maintenance Group. Holesko assumed command of the Maintenance Group, replacing Col. Randall Ortiz, who assumed the position of vice commander of the Wing.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kregg York)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 15:00
    Photo ID: 6248190
    VIRIN: 200516-Z-HS920-0279
    Resolution: 7027x4685
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Maintenance Group Changes Command [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Ohio National Guard
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    Stinger
    180th Fighter Wing
    180FW
    180th FW
    Ohio Air National Guard
    Stingers
    OHANG
    Stinger Nation

