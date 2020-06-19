200619-N-KK394-1014

COLON, Panama (June 19, 2020) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Brysen Kelly conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) while in port at Colon, Panama for fuel and stores. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

