200619-N-KK394-1021

COLON, Panama (June 19, 2020) The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7)arrives in port at Colon, Panama for fuel and stores. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

