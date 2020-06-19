COLON, Panama (June 19, 2020) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Zac Campo cleans a ready service locker aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) while in port at Colon, Panama for fuel and stores June 19, 2020. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 13:04
|Photo ID:
|6247939
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-KK394-1029
|Resolution:
|4843x3229
|Size:
|619.82 KB
|Location:
|COLON, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200619-N-KK394-1029 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT