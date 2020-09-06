Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PWD Panama City manages COVID-19 while repairing damages to infrastructure from Hurricane Michael [Image 1 of 2]

    PWD Panama City manages COVID-19 while repairing damages to infrastructure from Hurricane Michael

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Susan Brink 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast

    200609-N-PA772-001 Panama City, Florida (June 9, 2020) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City Public Works Department (PWD) Construction Manager Ensign Zachary Farman and PWD Pensacola Utility Energy Manager Jeanine Avant are at the Mobile Office Complex construction site for a site visit. During COVID-19, the team has been successful in putting new processes in place to overcome obstacles such as social distancing and telework to move forward with the project and meet deadlines. (U.S. Navy photo/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 13:00
    Photo ID: 6247921
    VIRIN: 200609-N-PA772-001
    Resolution: 4624x3468
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PWD Panama City manages COVID-19 while repairing damages to infrastructure from Hurricane Michael [Image 2 of 2], by Susan Brink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HurricaneMichael COVID19 Coronavirus

