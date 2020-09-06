200609-N-PA772-001 Panama City, Florida (June 9, 2020) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City Public Works Department (PWD) Construction Manager Ensign Zachary Farman and PWD Pensacola Utility Energy Manager Jeanine Avant are at the Mobile Office Complex construction site for a site visit. During COVID-19, the team has been successful in putting new processes in place to overcome obstacles such as social distancing and telework to move forward with the project and meet deadlines. (U.S. Navy photo/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 13:00 Photo ID: 6247921 VIRIN: 200609-N-PA772-001 Resolution: 4624x3468 Size: 2.16 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PWD Panama City manages COVID-19 while repairing damages to infrastructure from Hurricane Michael [Image 2 of 2], by Susan Brink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.