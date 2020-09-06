Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PWD Panama City manages COVID-19 while repairing damages to infrastructure from Hurricane Michael [Image 2 of 2]

    PWD Panama City manages COVID-19 while repairing damages to infrastructure from Hurricane Michael

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Susan Brink 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast

    200609-N-PA772-002 Panama City, Florida (June 9, 2020) Public Works Department (PWD) Panama City Construction Manager Ensign Zachary Farman and PWD Pensacola Utility Energy Manager Jeanine Avant meet inside one of the trailers that are being set up onboard Naval Support Activity Panama City. The project includes 15 trailers, the Mobile Office Complex, where over 200 Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) personnel will continue to work while their buildings undergo repair from Hurricane Michael. (U.S. Navy photo/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 13:00
    Photo ID: 6247922
    VIRIN: 200609-N-PA772-002
    Resolution: 4624x3468
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PWD Panama City manages COVID-19 while repairing damages to infrastructure from Hurricane Michael [Image 2 of 2], by Susan Brink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PWD Panama City manages COVID-19 while repairing damages to infrastructure from Hurricane Michael
    PWD Panama City manages COVID-19 while repairing damages to infrastructure from Hurricane Michael

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PWD Panama City manages COVID-19 while repairing damages to infrastructure from Hurricane Michael

    TAGS

    COVID19 Coronavirus HurricaneMichael

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT