PWD Panama City manages COVID-19 while repairing damages to infrastructure from Hurricane Michael

200609-N-PA772-002 Panama City, Florida (June 9, 2020) Public Works Department (PWD) Panama City Construction Manager Ensign Zachary Farman and PWD Pensacola Utility Energy Manager Jeanine Avant meet inside one of the trailers that are being set up onboard Naval Support Activity Panama City. The project includes 15 trailers, the Mobile Office Complex, where over 200 Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) personnel will continue to work while their buildings undergo repair from Hurricane Michael. (U.S. Navy photo/released)

