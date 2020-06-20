Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Interior cargo bay inspection [Image 10 of 10]

    Interior cargo bay inspection

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Logan Pickett, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects a C-17 Globemaster III cargo bay at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2020. Maintainers perform a variety of tasks to ensure aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 11:22
    Photo ID: 6247778
    VIRIN: 200620-F-UJ876-1059
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.72 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interior cargo bay inspection [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17s in the morning fog
    All clear
    Ready to work
    Inspection concentration
    On patrol
    Almost there
    Aircraft inspection
    Hose attachment
    Work prep
    Interior cargo bay inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    Readiness”"
    "4th Air Force
    COVID-19
    covidUSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT