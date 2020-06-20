Staff Sgt. Logan Pickett, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects a C-17 Globemaster III cargo bay at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2020. Maintainers perform a variety of tasks to ensure aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 11:22
|Photo ID:
|6247778
|VIRIN:
|200620-F-UJ876-1059
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Interior cargo bay inspection [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
