Senior Airman Kendra Ancell, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics technician, attaches a hose to the main landing gear strut of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2020. The 911th Airlift Wing maximized the ability to use a second unit training assembly to ensure mission readiness of Airmen and aircraft while adhering to social distancing guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 11:22 Photo ID: 6247758 VIRIN: 200620-F-UJ876-1130 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 5.59 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hose attachment [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.