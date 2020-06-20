Senior Airman Kendra Ancell, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics technician, attaches a hose to the main landing gear strut of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2020. The 911th Airlift Wing maximized the ability to use a second unit training assembly to ensure mission readiness of Airmen and aircraft while adhering to social distancing guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 11:22
|Photo ID:
|6247758
|VIRIN:
|200620-F-UJ876-1130
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hose attachment [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
