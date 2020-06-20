Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    On patrol [Image 5 of 10]

    On patrol

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Justin Graham, 911th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, looks out the window of a vehicle while guarding the flightline at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2020. The 911th Airlift Wing maximized the ability to use a second unit training assembly to ensure mission readiness of Airmen and aircraft while adhering to social distancing guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 11:23
    Photo ID: 6247754
    VIRIN: 200620-F-UJ876-1080
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On patrol [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17s in the morning fog
    All clear
    Ready to work
    Inspection concentration
    On patrol
    Almost there
    Aircraft inspection
    Hose attachment
    Work prep
    Interior cargo bay inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    Readiness
    "4th Air Force
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Reform"
    COVID-19
    ReadyAF
    covidUSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT