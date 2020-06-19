FORT HOOD, TX -- Col. Justin Reese, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf,” 1st Cavalry Division gives his welcoming remarks. The Brigade bid farewell to Col. Kevin Capra and welcomed Reese during a change of command ceremony, on Cooper Field, June 19.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 09:10 Photo ID: 6247620 VIRIN: 200619-A-IN006-003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.34 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Greywolf Brigade Changes Command [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Scott Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.