Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Greywolf Brigade Changes Command [Image 3 of 3]

    Greywolf Brigade Changes Command

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Capt. Scott Kuhn 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    FORT HOOD, TX -- Col. Justin Reese, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf,” 1st Cavalry Division gives his welcoming remarks. The Brigade bid farewell to Col. Kevin Capra and welcomed Reese during a change of command ceremony, on Cooper Field, June 19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 09:10
    Photo ID: 6247620
    VIRIN: 200619-A-IN006-003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Greywolf Brigade Changes Command [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Scott Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Greywolf Brigade Changes Command
    Greywolf Brigade Changes Command
    Greywolf Brigade Changes Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Greywolf Brigade Changes Command

    TAGS

    1st cavalry division
    greywolf brigade
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT