FORT HOOD, TX -- Col. Kevin Capra, outgoing commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf,” 1st Cavalry Division passes the Brigade's colors to Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, 1st Cavalry Division commander as incoming Greywolf commander Col. Justin Reese looks on. The Brigade bid farewell to Capra and welcomed Reese during a change of command ceremony, on Cooper Field, June 19.
06.19.2020
|06.22.2020 09:10
|6247618
|200619-A-IN006-001
|5358x4096
|8.52 MB
|US
|1
|0
|0
Greywolf Brigade Changes Command
