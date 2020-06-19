FORT HOOD, TX -- Col. Kevin Capra, outgoing commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf,” 1st Cavalry Division gives his farewell remarks. The Brigade bid farewell to Capra and welcomed Reese during a change of command ceremony, on Cooper Field, June 19.
06.19.2020
06.22.2020
|6247619
|200619-A-IN006-002
|6720x4480
|9.42 MB
|US
|1
|0
|0
Greywolf Brigade Changes Command
