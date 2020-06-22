Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Seaman Alexander Williams 

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 22, 2020) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) after participating in dual carrier operations with USS Nimitz (CVN 68) June 22, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 06:27
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

