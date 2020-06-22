PHILIPPINE SEA (June 22, 2020) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) after participating in dual carrier operations with USS Nimitz (CVN 68) June 22, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

Date Taken: 06.22.2020
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA