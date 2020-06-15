21st Special Troops Battalion Best Warrior Competition 2020

U.S. Army Pfc. Demari Lee, human resources specialist with 21st Theater Sustainment Command qualifies on the M4 carbine during the 21st Special Troops Battalion Best Warrior Competition at Breitenwald Range, June 15, 2020. Six participants took part in the three day competition. Events included weapon qualification, CBRN lane, land navigation and a 12 mile ruck. The winner will represent the 21st STB in the U.S. Army Europe BWC. (U.S. Army photo by Ismael Ortega)

