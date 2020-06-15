Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Special Troops Battalion Best Warrior Competition 2020 [Image 2 of 6]

    21st Special Troops Battalion Best Warrior Competition 2020

    RP, GERMANY

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Story, transportation management coordinator with 21st Theater Sustainment Command performs the sprint-drag-carry portion of the Army Fitness Test during the 21st Special Troops Battalion Best Warrior Competition at Rhine Ordance Barracks June 15, 2020. Six participants took part in the three day competition. Events included weapon qualification, CBRN lane, land navigation and a 12 mile ruck. The winner will represent the 21st STB in the U.S. Army Europe BWC. (U.S. Army photo by Ismael Ortega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 06:12
    Photo ID: 6247548
    VIRIN: 200615-A-RD023-0024
    Resolution: 3059x4588
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Special Troops Battalion Best Warrior Competition 2020 [Image 6 of 6], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

