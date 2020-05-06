Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Forker (left) , and Master Sgt. Richard Chandler, stand at parade rest during a change of responsibility ceremony, where Forker relinquished responsibility as LRMC’s Troop Command command sergeant major to Chandler, as interim command sergeant major, June 5.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 06:24
|Photo ID:
|6247544
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-EK666-0194
|Resolution:
|3854x2753
|Size:
|686.06 KB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LRMC Troop Command holds change of responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRMC Troop Command holds change of responsibility
LEAVE A COMMENT