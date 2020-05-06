Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC Troop Command holds change of responsibility [Image 4 of 6]

    LRMC Troop Command holds change of responsibility

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Forker (left) , and Master Sgt. Richard Chandler, stand at parade rest during a change of responsibility ceremony, where Forker relinquished responsibility as LRMC’s Troop Command command sergeant major to Chandler, as interim command sergeant major, June 5.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    This work, LRMC Troop Command holds change of responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

