    LRMC Troop Command holds change of responsibility

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    06.22.2020

    Story by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Troop Command bid farewell to their top enlisted Soldier during a Change of Responsibility ceremony, June 5.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Forker, a native of Lakewood, Washington, relinquished responsibility as Troop Command’s command sergeant major to interim command sergeant major, Master Sgt. Richard Chandler.

    After enlisting in 1997, Forker was assigned as a combat medic and mental health specialist. Forker’s assignments range from the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth to U.S. Army Recruiting Command.

    “Without a doubt, there were no mistakes made in the pairing of myself and my combat companion, Command Sgt. Maj. Forker,” said Lt. Col. Christina Buchner, commander, Troop Command, LRMC. “At the most versatile and responsive (military treatment facility) in the Army's inventory, he spent countless hours developing mentoring and fostering Soldiers, Noncommissioned Officers, officers and civilians.”

    Buchner remarked on the amazing job by Soldiers who are tasked with executing a dynamic medical mission and conserve the fighting strength of the joint warfighter.

    During his tenure at LRMC, Forker implemented a long-range training model which culminated with Operation Courageous Defense, a collective training exercise designed to showcase integrated medical operations in the European theater, increasing medical and operational readiness across LRMC.

    “(Forker) left a lasting legacy and LRMC is definitely better for you being here,” said Chandler.

    Forker is slated to report to Tripler Army Medical Center at Honolulu, where he will serve as the medical center’s command sergeant major.
    During his farewell remarks, Forker emphasized the important role each Soldier plays in the LRMC mission, providing medical support to U.S. Service Members across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

    “When a Service Member sees medical personnel, they don’t see a surgeon, a nurse or a radiology technician; they see a colonel, they see a lieutenant, they see a staff sergeant in the United States Army,” said Forker. “I realize that our primary mission is delivering health care but we are Soldiers first.”

