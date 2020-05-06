Master Sgt. Richard Chandler (left), interim command sergeant major, Troop Command, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, receives the unit guidon from Lt. Col. Christina Buchner, commander, Troop Command, during a change of responsibility ceremony, June 5.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 06:24
|Photo ID:
|6247543
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-EK666-0191
|Resolution:
|3693x2638
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LRMC Troop Command holds change of responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRMC Troop Command holds change of responsibility
LEAVE A COMMENT