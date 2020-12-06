U.S. KFOR troops complete leadership course in Kosovo

U.S. Army Soldiers with Kosovo Force Regional Command East graduated from the first Basic Leaders Course held at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The graduating class was composed of Soldiers from Oregon National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 2-162nd Infantry Battalion, Tennessee National Guard's 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion and 115th Combat Support Hospital out of Fort Polk, Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chris Hamby)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 04:06
|Photo ID:
|6247500
|VIRIN:
|200612-Z-RF672-3001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
