U.S. Army Soldiers with Kosovo Force Regional Command East graduated from the first Basic Leaders Course held at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The graduating class was composed of Soldiers from Oregon National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 2-162nd Infantry Battalion, Tennessee National Guard's 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion and 115th Combat Support Hospital out of Fort Polk, Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chris Hamby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 04:07 Photo ID: 6247499 VIRIN: 200612-Z-RF672-3003 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.07 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. KFOR troops complete leadership course in Kosovo [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.