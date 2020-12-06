Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. KFOR troops complete leadership course in Kosovo [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. KFOR troops complete leadership course in Kosovo

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    06.12.2020

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Kosovo Force Regional Command East graduated from the first Basic Leaders Course held at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The graduating class was composed of Soldiers from Oregon National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 2-162nd Infantry Battalion, Tennessee National Guard's 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion and 115th Combat Support Hospital out of Fort Polk, Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chris Hamby)

