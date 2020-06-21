Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 6 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erica Bechard 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200621-N-DL524-1121 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2020) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Matthew Beck, from Midlothian, Texas, guides the wing of an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the “Tiger Tails” of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 125, on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) 76, ensuring aircraft readiness prior to takeoff. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2020 13:35
    Photo ID: 6247350
    VIRIN: 200621-N-DL524-1121
    Resolution: 4480x2831
    Size: 828.33 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: MIDLOTHIAN, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CVN 76
    Pacific
    U.S. Military
    maritime
    flight operations
    FDNF
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
    presence
    aircraft carrier
    Navy
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    readiness
    Yokosuka
    warfighting
    Pacific Fleet
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Indo-Pacific
    international waters
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT