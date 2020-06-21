USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200621-N-DL524-1016 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2020) Sailors conduct pre-flight checks on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Diamondbacks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) 76, ensuring aircraft readiness prior to takeoff. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)

