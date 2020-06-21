PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2020) – U.S. Sailors observe an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, approach the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while participating in dual carrier operations with USS Nimitz (CVN 68) June 21, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

by PO3 Zachary Wheeler