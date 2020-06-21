PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2020) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, approaches the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while participating in dual carrier operations with USS Nimitz (CVN 68) June 21, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

